Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,476,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,390,000 after purchasing an additional 906,264 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,667,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 405,352 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

