DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $38.52.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,617.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,485. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

