Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 146,426 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 146,426 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $135,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the first quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $411.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 214.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.