Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50.
  • On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.
  • On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dropbox by 179.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 1,121,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox



Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

