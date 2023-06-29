Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) & U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Head to Head Analysis

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dundee has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dundee and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee and U.S. Global Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 11.90 $13.16 million ($0.28) -3.21 U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 1.83 $3.82 million $0.21 14.43

Dundee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Global Investors. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -8.47% -6.12% U.S. Global Investors 17.39% 5.62% 5.29%

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats Dundee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. The firm conducts external research to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

