Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

DY stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

