Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.25

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.25 and last traded at $176.92, with a volume of 159984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

