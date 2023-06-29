Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 6,495 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.