Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

