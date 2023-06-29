eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,346 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.84 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

