Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.48.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.