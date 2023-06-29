E&G Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.39.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

