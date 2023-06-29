Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $569.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ELV opened at $437.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.00. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

