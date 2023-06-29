Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 198.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $289.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

