Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,644 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Newmont by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $63.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

