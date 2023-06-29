Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

