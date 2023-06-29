Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $332.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.76 and its 200-day moving average is $272.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $334.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

