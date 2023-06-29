Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 102,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.7396 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

