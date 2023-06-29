Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,924,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.14. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.