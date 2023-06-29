Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $550.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $458.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $468.53. The company has a market cap of $435.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.