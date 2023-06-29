Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 149.15% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

