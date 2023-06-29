Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lowered by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

