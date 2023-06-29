Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lowered by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.