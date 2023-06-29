Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 465,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.