Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

