Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,904 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.