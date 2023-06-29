Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.48

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 2315153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Enel Chile Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

