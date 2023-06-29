Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 857,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 857,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,170 shares of company stock worth $1,202,003. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

