ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $811,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.