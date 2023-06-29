ETF Managers Group LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $283.54 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

