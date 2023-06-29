ETF Managers Group LLC Has $922,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

CDNS opened at $229.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.