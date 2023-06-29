ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 771,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,982,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

