Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of EVLO opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.
Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
