Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of EVLO opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

