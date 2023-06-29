Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.91.

Exelon Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

