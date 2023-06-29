Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Farmers National Banc worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,121.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.