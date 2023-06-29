FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Robert B. Carter Sells 19,270 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FDX stock opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $249.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

