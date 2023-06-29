FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Robert B. Carter Sells 19,270 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FedEx Stock Performance
FDX stock opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $249.80.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.