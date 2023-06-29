Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 300,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 162,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

