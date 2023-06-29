Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 827,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

