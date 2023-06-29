Financial Analysis: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aptiv and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 0 3 10 0 2.77 AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aptiv presently has a consensus target price of $131.93, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. AEye has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,647.25%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Aptiv.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $17.49 billion 1.56 $594.00 million $2.22 45.57 AEye $3.65 million 8.82 -$98.71 million ($0.63) -0.29

This table compares Aptiv and AEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.68% 12.00% 5.01% AEye -3,127.08% -95.09% -69.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptiv beats AEye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

