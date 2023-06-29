Financial Analysis: GAM (GMHLY) and Its Competitors

GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Free Report) is one of 1,197 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GAM to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

GAM pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.1%. GAM pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GAM is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAM 0 0 0 0 N/A GAM Competitors 1031 4455 5818 83 2.43

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 88.99%. Given GAM’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares GAM and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAM N/A N/A 0.80 GAM Competitors $199.42 million -$13.81 million 37.50

GAM’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GAM. GAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GAM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAM N/A N/A N/A GAM Competitors 366.77% 7.54% 4.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAM competitors beat GAM on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About GAM

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. GAM Holding AG is based in Zurich, Switzerland with an additional office in Geneva, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom.

