Financial Analysis: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JD.com and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 5 6 0 2.55 a.k.a. Brands 0 9 1 0 2.10

Profitability

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 72.94%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $2.19, suggesting a potential upside of 428.72%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than JD.com.

This table compares JD.com and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 1.87% 9.63% 4.51% a.k.a. Brands -32.16% -4.98% -2.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JD.com and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $151.69 billion 0.31 $1.51 billion $1.76 19.77 a.k.a. Brands $611.74 million 0.09 -$176.70 million ($1.45) -0.29

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JD.com beats a.k.a. Brands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services for logistics property investors and the sale of development properties; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

