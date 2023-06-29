Financial Contrast: PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) and PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and PARK24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 11.40% 69.16% 9.01% PARK24 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and PARK24’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $741.60 million 3.88 $92.47 million $0.46 41.59 PARK24 N/A N/A N/A $77.30 0.19

Analyst Ratings

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than PARK24. PARK24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verra Mobility and PARK24, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 2 1 0 2.33 PARK24 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than PARK24.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats PARK24 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About PARK24

(Free Report)

PARK24 Co., Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services. The company also provides Times CAR RENTAL, a rent-a-car service; Times CAR, a membership based unattended rent-a-car service; Times Club membership service for drivers and Times Business service for corporate customers; The Times PAY, a payment service to the service industry, such as restaurants and retail outlets; membership-based road service; and insurance agency services comprising insurance consultation and financial planning services. PARK24 Co., Ltd. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.