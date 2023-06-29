Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

