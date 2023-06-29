Financial Insights Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

VZ opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

