Financial Review: Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Free Report) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aedifica NV/SA alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aedifica NV/SA and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica NV/SA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Aedifica NV/SA presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Aedifica NV/SA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aedifica NV/SA is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

This table compares Aedifica NV/SA and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.28 billion 0.37 -$15.77 million ($1.29) -1.53

Aedifica NV/SA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica NV/SA and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust -23.42% -11.53% -5.17%

About Aedifica NV/SA

(Free Report)

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of more than 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.7 billion. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019) and is identified by the following ticker symbols: AED; AED:BB (Bloomberg); AOO.BR (Reuters). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, Euronext Brussels' leading share index. Moreover, since 2023, Aedifica has been part of the BEL ESG, the index tracking companies that perform best on ESG criteria. Aedifica is also included in the EPRA, Stoxx Europe 600 and GPR indices. Aedifica's market capitalisation was approx. 3 billion as of 9 May 2023.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2022, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 379 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.