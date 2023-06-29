Financial Review: EnWave (NWVCF) and Its Rivals

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Free Report) is one of 149 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EnWave to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EnWave and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnWave N/A N/A N/A EnWave Competitors -17.67% -9.83% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EnWave and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnWave 0 0 0 0 N/A EnWave Competitors 979 3299 4395 44 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 16.17%. Given EnWave’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnWave has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

9.9% of EnWave shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnWave and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EnWave N/A N/A -3.31 EnWave Competitors $3.81 billion $289.11 million 641.40

EnWave’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EnWave. EnWave is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EnWave competitors beat EnWave on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood. The company also provides REV platforms for pharmaceutical industry, including powderREV; and freezeREV for the dehydration of biomaterial and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it manufactures and sells cheddar, gouda, bacon cheddar, parmesan garlic, black pepper, white cheddar, and pepper jack flavors. The company sells its products through various direct customer relationships, brokers, distributors, and retailers; its online store, mooncheese.com; and Amazon.com, Inc. EnWave Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

