Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Finning International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.88.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.1866 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

