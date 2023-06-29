Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.00.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$40.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.76. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.18. Finning International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.6872659 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

