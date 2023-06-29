First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 31.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

