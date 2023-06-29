First Financial Corp IN Sells 270 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

